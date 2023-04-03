2 fishermen dead, 1 missing after shipwreck off northern Spain

Two fishermen died and one was missing after a ship sank off Spain's northern coast on Monday, local authorities said.

"Once again, a new disaster at sea," said Miguel Revilla, the president of the Region of Cantabria.

Ten crew were on board the ship that sank six miles (9.6 kilometers) off the coast of the city of Santander in the hourly hours of Monday.

Seven were rescued, one of whom is being treated for severe injuries, according to the local daily El Diario Montanes.

One of the dead is originally from Ghana while the other is from the city of Santander.

On Sunday, the coast guards also recovered the lifeless body of a sailor who fell off a container ship 23 miles (37 kilometers) off the coast of Asturias, also in northern Spain.