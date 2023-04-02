News World Two Greek ministers head to Türkiye amid signs of easing in ties

Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis on Sunday announced plans to travel to Türkiye this week, at the same time that Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos is also expected to be in the country.



Mitarakis said he planned to tour the quake-hit region around Hatay along with Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu on Tuesday.



Panagiotopoulos had earlier announced that he would hold talks with Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar in Türkiye the same day.



Observers perceive attempts to defuse mutual tensions by the two NATO members since a series of devastating earthquakes hit southern Türkiye starting in early February. Greek assistance to its eastern neighbour had contributed to the improved relations, they said.



"Ankara has adopted a completely different tone," Greece's Kathimerini newspaper said on Sunday.



Conflicts over sovereignty and natural gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean have troubled relations in the past.



"The easing of tensions is noticeable," Panagiotopoulos told Greek television broadcaster Mega.





