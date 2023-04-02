Türkiye 'neutralizes' 340 terrorists in last 3 months: Defense chief

The Turkish Armed Forces neutralized a total of 340 PKK/YPG terrorists in the last three months, the country's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said.

"We are determined and able to save our nation from this trouble that has plagued our noble nation for 40 years. The Turkish soldiers neutralized 340 terrorists in the last three months.

"We are determined to neutralize terrorists, regardless of who is behind them, whether they provide weapons, helicopters, ammunition, or money," Akar said on Saturday in the southern Hatay province.

He said Ankara's only target is the terrorism threatening the country's borders and national security.

Turkish security forces use term "neutralize" to indicate the terrorists in question were killed, injured, or captured alive.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.