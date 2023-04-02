German defence minister sees gaps in military lasting past 2030

The shortcomings in the German military will not be resolved completely by the end of the decade, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has said in remarks published on Sunday.



"We all know that the present gaps cannot be filled in entirely by 2030," Pistorius told the Sunday edition of the national daily Die Welt newspaper.



Protecting NATO's eastern flank was one priority, Pistorius said. "For us, that means at first building up a fully equipped division by 2025 and contributing appropriately to NATO's Response Force."



"The German defence force has three tasks: national defence, defence of the alliance and international crisis deployments. For this, it needs capabilities, backed up with materiel and personnel," Pistorius said.



Arms deliveries to Ukraine in support of that country's defence against the Russian invasion had exposed gaps in the Bundeswehr, Pistorius said. At the end of January, the minister announced talks with Germany's armaments industry.



Germany has been heavily criticized by the United States over recent years for neglecting its military and for falling short by a long way on the NATO commitment to spend 2% of gross domestic product on defence.



Also on Sunday, the parliamentary commissioner for the Bundeswehr, Eva Högl, said there needed to be a focus on recruitment as well as on new materiel.



Speaking to the Funke Media Group, Högl said: "The Defence Ministry is pursuing the target that the Bundeswehr should grow from currently 183,00 soldiers to 203,000 by 2031," Högl said.



"I see that as unattainable," she added, pointing to a decline in recruitment and a high dropout rate among recruits. "The challenge with personnel is even greater than with materiel," she said.



One major problem was a long delay between a potential recruit registering their interest in a military career and the response from the Bundeswehr's career centre.



The defence force commissioner is tasked with ensuring the rights of troops, who may appeal directly to the commissioner if they feel mistreated. The commissioner submits an annual report to parliament.



