At least 6 killed, 8 injured during shelling in Ukraine’s Donetsk

At least six people were killed and eight injured on Sunday in a shelling on the city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, the governor said.

"The Russians shelled the central part of the city this morning. High-rise buildings and private residential buildings suffered numerous damages," Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a Telegram message.

The victims of the shelling are being provided with assistance, he said, adding that rescuers and the police are on the scene.

"Information on the scale of the destruction and the number of victims will be updated as it becomes available," Kyrylenko further said.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, also confirmed the shelling, noting that it was conducted with anti-aircraft guns, as well as cluster munitions.

Now in its second year, the war between Russia and Ukraine has so far killed 8,401 civilians and wounded 14,023 others, according to the latest UN figures.