Ukraine orders 100 new Polish-made armoured vehicles

Ukraine has ordered 100 new KTO Rosomak wheeled infantry fighting vehicles from Poland.



Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the sale during a visit on Saturday to the Rosomak manufacturing facility in Siemianowice Śląskie in southern Poland. Morawiecki said he personally received the order from Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal.



The Rosomak, which means wolverine in Polish, is a 22-ton armoured personnel carrier that offers space for the driver, commander and gunner as well as eight soldiers. It is equipped with a 30mm automatic cannon.



The armoured vehicles are based on the Finnish multi-purpose military vehicle Patria AMV. The purchase by Ukraine will be financed with a mix of direct EU funding and US money sent to Kiev.



Morawiecki, a conservative nationalist, touted the order during his visit as a sign that "a powerful armaments industry is growing here" in the region. He indicated that there are ongoing negotiations over other orders with countries including Slovenia and Saudi Arabia.



The plant current has the capacity to produce about 100 vehicles per year, but Morawiecki said he is in discussions with factory leaders about doubling that capacity.

