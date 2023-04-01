UKRAINE ISSUES NEW SANCTIONS ON SUPPORTERS OF RUSSIAS INVASION

Ukraine has issued further sanctions against people and companies from Russia as well as against a company on Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.



President Volodymyr Zelensky published a decree on Saturday levying sanctions against hundreds of companies, organizations and individuals who have allegedly supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In most cases, the sanctions apply for a period of 10 years.



The directors of armaments factories and military research institutions are particularly affected. However, sanctions are also being imposed on the Russian Ministry of Finance and the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament.



The Ukrainian sanctions also list the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. Iran is suspected of supplying Russia with so-called kamikaze drones for use in airstrikes against Ukraine.



The punitive measures are primarily symbolic, since few of those listed for sanctions have any property in Ukraine.



But some Ukrainians are also on the new sanctions list, including Vyacheslav Bohuzlayev, the former director of Ukrainian turbine manufacturer Motor Sich.



The company is based in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya. The long-time company leader has been in custody since last autumn on suspicion of collaboration with Russia.



















