Ukraine says Russian military attacking civilians once again

The Ukrainian military leadership accused Russian forces of once again focusing on civilian targets.



"Having failed to achieve the desired results on the battlefield, the enemy continues to cynically terrorize the civilian population of our country," the Ukrainian General Staff's situation report said on Friday.



Among other things, the city of Zaporizhia and other places had been attacked with ballistic missiles. At least six so-called kamikaze drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defence, the report said. The information could not be independently verified.



According to generals in Kiev, Russian ground forces continued their attacks near Avdiivka, Marinka and Bakhmut in the east of the country. Around the city of Bakhmut, which has been heavily contested for months, Russian troops continued to try to bring the place completely under their control. Bakhmut is besieged from three sides.





















