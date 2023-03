Two bodies were discovered in a parking garage at Frankfurt Airport, police said on Friday.



The bodies of a man and a woman were found lying on the ground in the parking garage at around 3 am (0100 GMT), a police spokesman said.



Police found a weapon on the 47-year-old man. The woman is reportedly 50 years old.



The investigation is ongoing, the police spokesman said, and further details were not initially known in the morning.