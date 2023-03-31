Death toll in India from collapse of stepwell roof rises to 35

The death toll in India's Madhya Pradesh state from the collapse of a stepwell roof has risen to 35, a senior official said Friday.

The incident took place Thursday in Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Indore as a huge crowd gathered to celebrate the Hindu festival.

"The casualty number is 35. One person is still missing, and a rescue operation is still on," Dr. Ilayaraja T, Indore's top official, told Anadolu.

The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and Indian Army were part of the rescue operation, Ilayaraja told reporters earlier.

After the rescue operation was launched, many people were taken out safely from the stepwell.

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced compensation of 500,000 rupees ($6,082) for the kin of the deceased and 50,000 rupees ($608) for those injured each, said a statement by the state government.

Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM and took an update on the situation. The state government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers (are) with all those affected and their families."