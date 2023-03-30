White House urges all US citizens to leave Russia immediately

The US government has renewed its call for American citizens to leave Russia immediately following the detention of a US journalist, which took Washington by surprise.



The presence of US citizens in Russia is deeply worrying, said John Kirby, the communications coordinator for the US National Security Council, on Thursday.



Russia announced it had detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich for allegedly spying for the United States.



Kirby said Gershkovich's arrest and the charges against him came as a surprise. There had been no advance warning and no indication that Russia was planning any kind of major action against journalists in general, Kirby continued.



The US State Department already advises US citizens against travelling to Russia - also because of the risk of unlawful detention.



It is not new for Russia to detain US citizens or to crack down on a free and independent press, Kirby said.























