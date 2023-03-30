 Contact Us
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich detained in Russia for espionage

Russia's FSB security service said on Thursday that a reporter with the U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal, Evan Gershkovich, had been detained in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage, the Interfax news agency reported.

Published March 30,2023
A US reporter for The Wall Street Journal newspaper has been detained in Russia for espionage, Russian news agencies reported Thursday, citing the FSB security services.

"The FSB halted the illegal activities of US citizen Evan Gershkovich... a correspondent of the Moscow bureau of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, accredited with the Russian foreign ministry," the FSB was quoted as saying.

He is "suspected of spying in the interests of the American government" and of collecting information "on an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex," agencies reported.

Before joining The Wall Street Journal, 31-year-old Gershkovich worked for AFP in Moscow.

He was previously a reporter for The Moscow Times, an English-language news website.

Gershkovich speaks Russian. His parents live in the United States but are originally from the Soviet Union.