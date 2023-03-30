News World Half of Germans see Charles' visit as sign of closer ties - survey

Half of Germany's citizens see King Charles III's visit to Germany as a sign of Britain's rapprochement with Germany after Brexit, according to a survey released on the second day of Charles' trip.



According to the poll conducted by the research institute YouGov, 50% of those surveyed see it that way, with 37% agreeing "somewhat" and 13% "completely."



The visit to Germany is Charles' first trip abroad as the new British king.



According to the poll, 27% do not believe that Charles' visit represents a post-Brexit rapprochement (15% "somewhat disagree", 12% "strongly disagree"). Some 24% of those surveyed did not specify.



Some 3,736 people in Germany aged 18 and over were surveyed for the poll on March 29 - the day that Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, arrived in Berlin.



The King's visit was "a wonderful personal gesture and an important signal for German-British relations," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said at a reception in Berlin on Thursday.



Charles said at a state banquet at Bellevue Palace on Wednesday evening that relations between the two countries were also extremely important to him, and that he would work to strengthen them further.








