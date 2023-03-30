Greek defense chief set to pay visit to quake-hit southern Türkiye

Greece's defense chief is expected to arrive in Türkiye next week upon the invitation of Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

According to Turkish ministry, Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos will arrive in the southern Hatay province on April 4.

He and Akar are scheduled to visit the province, hit by massive back-to-back earthquakes in February, and hold a one-on-one meeting.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes struck 11 Turkish provinces — Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa, claiming more than 50,000 lives.

Over 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.