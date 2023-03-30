4 policemen killed in NW Pakistan attack

At least four policemen, including a senior officer, were killed in a terrorist attack in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the country's interior minister confirmed on Thursday.

"Deputy Superintendent of Police Iqbal Mohmand along with three other police personnel have been martyred," said Rana Sanaullah in a statement.

Last night, a group of terrorists attacked a police station with heavy fire in the Lakki Marwat district and later targeted a police van through an improvised explosive device.

According to local police, six police personnel also got injured in the attack.

So far, no militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, however, the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella organization of several militant groups operating in Pakistan, always claimed responsibility for previous attacks in the area.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terrorist attacks following the recapture of neighboring Afghanistan by the Taliban in August 2021.

Islamabad accused the TTP and its affiliates, who were pushed towards Afghanistan in the wake of a series of military operations in the northwestern tribal belt along the Afghan border since 2014, of the recent attacks.