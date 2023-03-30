2 Syrian regime soldiers injured in Israeli airstrike near Damascus

Two soldiers of the Bashar al-Assad regime were injured in an Israeli airstrike near the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, according to the state-run SANA news agency.

"The Israeli enemy carried out an aerial act of aggression with a number of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some sites in the vicinity of Damascus City, and our air defense intercepted the missiles and shot down some of them," the news agency quoted a military source as saying.

Two army personnel were injured in the attack which also caused material damage, it added.

Israel has repeatedly carried out attacks on Syria targeting forces of the Assad regime and groups linked to Iran.