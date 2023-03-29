Two dead in small plane crash in southern Germany

Two people died when the small plane they were flying crashed in a forest in Bavaria, southern Germany on Wednesday, police said.



The Lower Bavarian police were initially unable to provide further details on the victims, or the cause of the crash. The plane's flight route is being investigated also.



Witnesses had observed an aircraft in a tailspin at around 9 am (0700 GMT), which disappeared a short time later into the trees.



Emergency personnel from the police, rescue services, fire brigade and the local mountain rescue service then rushed to the crash site.



