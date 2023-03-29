Pope Francis in hospital for scheduled tests, Vatican says

Pope Francis was taken to a hospital on Wednesday for "some tests which had been scheduled previously," according to Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni.



Further details, such as how long the 86-year-old leader of the Roman Catholic Church will stay in the Gemelli University Hospital in Rome or which tests were planned, were not announced.



The pope had intestinal surgery at the hospital in July 2021.



He has also been suffering from severe knee problems for more than a year, which often require him to use a wheelchair. Francis has so far declined to undergo knee surgery.













