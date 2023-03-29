Peskov: Russia to continue protecting its athletes in talks with IOC

Russia will continue to protect the rights of its athletes in talks with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the bid for a full return to international sports events, government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.



"We will continue defending the interests of our athletes in every way we can," Peskov said, according to state news agency TASS.



"Of course, we will continue to communicate with the International Olympic Committee with the prime aim of protecting the interests of our athletes."



Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from most international sports events since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



But the IOC had on Tuesday proposed to international sports federations to allow Russians and Belarusians back as neutral athletes, and under strict criteria, such as not actively supporting the invasion of Ukraine and not training as clubs with links to security and armed forces.



The IOC has excluded team sports from the proposal and said it would make a decision on their participation at next year's Paris Olympics at a later stage.



Peskov said "these recommendations have been characterized as having elements of discrimination, which is unacceptable."



Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin and National Olympic Committee (ROC) president Stanislav Pozdnyakov had earlier also named the IOC proposal not good enough.



"IOC recommendations to qualify Russian athletes are arbitrary, and its separate decision regarding team sports in openly discriminative. Our athletes are invited to go through a door left ajar, but at the same time additional obstacles are created for them," Matytsin said on the ministry's Telegram channel.



"Athletes practice hard for years to compete ... It is their job, it is their life, and it would be inhumane to deprive them of this opportunity."



Pozdnyakov said the "parameters announced are absolutely unacceptable," according to TASS.



"The neutral status is a violation of human rights, which a UN expert has pointed out. We consider the proposed conditions unreasonable, legally unsound and excessive. We strongly disagree with additional anti-doping procedures for the Russian athletes."



Ahead of the war-related ban, Russian athletes were only allowed to compete as neutrals at the last Olympics in 2018, 2021 and 2022, owing to doping-related sanctions.



