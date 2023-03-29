 Contact Us
News World Biden calls Putin's nuclear deployment talk 'dangerous'

Biden calls Putin's nuclear deployment talk 'dangerous'

"This is dangerous kind of talk and it's worrisome," Biden told reporters at the White House, regarding the Putin's plan to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published March 29,2023
Subscribe
BIDEN CALLS PUTINS NUCLEAR DEPLOYMENT TALK DANGEROUS

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin's stated plan to deploy nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus "dangerous" talk.

"This is dangerous kind of talk and it's worrisome," Biden told reporters at the White House.

Biden also warned Israel it "cannot continue" pressing for deeply controversial judicial reforms -- now on hold -- which have prompted months of unrest and criticism among Western allies.

"Like many strong supporters of Israel I'm very concerned.... They cannot continue down this road, and I've sort of made that clear," Biden told reporters during a visit to North Carolina.

"Hopefully the prime minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) will act in a way that he will try to work out some genuine compromise, but that remains to be seen," Biden said, adding he was not considering inviting the Israeli leader to the White House, at least "not in the near term."