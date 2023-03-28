Zelensky accuses Russia of destroying places of worship

The Russian invasion has led to the destruction of hundreds of religious buildings of all denominations in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported through social media channels.



"Hundreds of religious buildings were destroyed, damaged or looted as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine," Zelensky said in English via his Telegram channel.



"All religions and denominations were affected, including churches, mosques, synagogues, educational and administrative buildings of religious communities of Ukraine," he added.



Zelensky called for a campaign to secure donations for reconstruction. "For Russia, everything is just a target. But the missiles and artillery of the terrorist state did not break our humanity and faith. Ukraine will win, life will win!" he said.



