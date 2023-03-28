Xi hails Middle East thaw in call with Saudi crown prince

The improved bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran will "strengthen regional solidarity," China's President Xi Jinping told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) on Tuesday.

"The recent successful dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Beijing helped improve bilateral relations between the two countries, which will strengthen regional solidarity and ease the tensions in the region. China will further support the process," Xi told MbS, who is also the kingdom's prime minister, in a phone call.

China, Xi told MbS, "is willing to work with Saudi Arabia to advance the China-Arab community with shared future," Chinese daily Global Times reported.

Riyadh and Tehran announced early this month to restore diplomatic ties in Beijing, a deal called a diplomatic coup by China which brought together the regional arch-rivals.

The two sides are expected to open embassies in each other's capitals in two months since the deal was signed on March 10.

Top diplomats of Saudi Arabia and Iran have since held two phone calls and are expected to meet during the ongoing Ramadan, the holy fasting month of Muslims.

"Saudi Arabia sincerely appreciates the support from China in improving Saudi Arabia-Iran relations, which underscores China's role as a responsible major country," Saudi Crown Prince MbS told Xi.



