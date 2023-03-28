UK government raises terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland

The UK government on Thursday raised the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland from "substantial" to "severe."

In a statement, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said that the decision to raise the threat level is taken by the domestic intelligence agency MI5, independently of ministers.

An attack is judged "highly likely" when the threat level is "severe."

"The threat level to Northern Ireland from Northern Ireland Related Terrorism is constantly monitored and is subject to a regular formal review each year," according to the government.

Last year, the threat level was lowered from "severe" to "substantial" for the first time in 12 years.

"In recent months, we have seen an increase in levels of activity relating to Northern Ireland Related Terrorism, which has targeted police officers serving their communities and also put at risk the lives of children and other members of the public," Heaton-Harris said.

A New Year's message from the Irish dissident group the New Irish Republican Army (IRA) caused concerns as it pledged to "use all means at its disposal" to end British rule in Ireland.

"As we enter 2023, Ireland remains under occupation and our national sovereignty is denied by a foreign government," said the Jan. 2 message from the New IRA, a splinter group formed after the disarmament of the IRA.