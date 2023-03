Some 740,000 people nationwide attended protests Tuesday against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform that were again marked by clashes between security forces and protesters, the French interior ministry said.

The figure was down somewhat on the last big protest day on Thursday when 1.09 million protested nationwide, according to the government. The ministry said 93,000 protested in Paris while the CGT union said 450,000 took to the streets in the capital, also down on last week.