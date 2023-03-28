Palestinian dies of injuries from Israeli fire in West Bank

A young Palestinian on Tuesday succumbed to wounds he sustained from Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank last month, according to state news agency Wafa.

Amir Mohammad Loulah, 23, from the town of Zawata, west of Nablus, was critically injured during an Israeli raid in the city on Feb. 22.

At least 11 Palestinians were killed and over 20 others injured during the raid.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year. Fourteen Israelis have also been killed in attacks during the same period.