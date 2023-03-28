News World London: Russia suffering heavy losses in attempts to seize Avdiivka

DPA WORLD Published March 28,2023

A view shows a residential building, cars and a church damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the frontline city of Avdiivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine March 20, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Russia has suffered heavy losses in its attacks on Avdiivka, a city in Donetsk, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily update on the war on Tuesday.



One regiment is believed to have lost a large proportion of its armoured vehicles in an attempt to encircle Avdiivka, a city that Moscow is trying to surround and overpower, from the south.



The regiment is part of an army formation formed specifically to support the war on Ukraine, the analysts said.



But there are several indications that the regiment is struggling with poor discipline and morale. While the soldiers are thought to have been trained in Belarus, they still probably had very limited combat strength.



The losses were probably largely due to tactical errors on the battlefield, as was also the case in the fighting for the town of Wuhledar, also in Donetsk, the ministry said.



Russia is trying to overpower the Donetsk region, which together with Luhansk forms the Donbass, one of the areas of Ukraine which the Kremlin seeks to capture.



Britain's Defence Ministry has been publishing daily updates on the course of the war since the outset of Moscow's full-scale invasion last year. London aims to counter the Russian narrative, though Moscow argues the reports constitute a disinformation campaign.
































