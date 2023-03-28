News World Kiev reports several Russian drone attacks repelled

DPA WORLD Published March 28,2023 Subscribe

A Russian drone is seen during a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 17, 2022. (REUTERS)

Military reports from Kiev said on Tuesday that Ukraine repelled several Russian drone attacks during the night.



Ukraine's general staff said that 14 of the 15 Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones that Russia fired had been shot down.



The military warned however that the danger of new missile and air strikes across the country remained high.



Kiev's Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the capital, with a fire breaking out in a shop. According to the report, there were no casualties.



Andrii Yermak, the head of the presidential office, accused Russia of "terror against civilian infrastructure" after the new drone attacks. "It will not work," he said.



In the Sumy region, Russian air forces bombed the town of Bilopillya. Buildings and a gas pipeline were hit and one person was injured.



Kiev's military also reported that more than 60 Russian ground attacks had been repelled within 24 hours. According to the report, the focus was mainly on the strategically important town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, which has been contested for months.



































