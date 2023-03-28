Bomb threats in Bosnian capital cause school closures

Bosnia and Herzegovina suspended and evacuated dozens of schools Tuesday after bomb threats in the capital Sarajevo.

The Ministry of Interior of Sarajevo Canton said the threats came by e-mail in the morning.

Police carried out detailed searches in the schools and necessary measures were taken.

Police urged citizens to stay calm.

Bomb threats have been made many times in Sarajevo before, but all of them were hoax.

Western Balkans nations such as Serbia, North Macedonia, Bulgaria and Montenegro have suffered for several days due to false bomb threats.