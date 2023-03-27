Paris workers start to clear refuse left from three-week strike

Paris workers have begun the task of removing almost 10,000 tons of refuse from the streets that piled up during a three-week strike, authorities in the French capital said on Monday.



By Sunday the total was put at 7,828 tons still lying uncollected, down from 9,800 tons on Saturday, they said.



After a police order, the refuse department had sent out 421 garbage trucks over the weekend, and 158 on Monday, twice as many as usual. In addition, 50 special vehicles were clearing refuse from blocked streets.



The refuse strike is part of protests against pension reforms pushed through parliament by the government on the instructions of President Emmanuel Macron.



