Germany ‘concerned’ by recent developments in Israel

Germany is concerned by recent developments in Israel, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman said on Monday.

"We are a close friend of Israel, and of course we don't interfere in the internal affairs of another country. Nevertheless, we are following with concern what's happening in Israel in the last days and hours," Steffen Hebestreit told a news conference in Berlin.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets on Sunday night to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans for judicial overhaul, and his decision to sack the country's defense minister.

"The Israeli President Isaac Herzog has made an impressive appeal to those in the government, and I believe that this is an appeal which must be taken seriously, and will be taken seriously," Hebestreit said.

The German government hopes that there would be an agreement on the matter very soon, he added.

After Sunday's mass protests, Herzog called on Netanyahu to halt the controversial judicial reform plans.

"For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of responsibility, I am calling on you to stop the legislation immediately," he said on Twitter.

"I turn to all the party leaders in the Knesset (Israeli parliament), coalition and opposition as one, put the citizens of the nation above all else and behave responsibly and bravely without further delay," he added.

On Sunday, Netanyahu sacked Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after the latter urged him to pause the government's judicial overhaul plan.

Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, claims that his plan would enhance democracy and restore the balance between the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government.