EU warns of more sanctions if Russia deploys nukes in Belarus

The EU would respond with new sanctions if Russia stationed tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, an EU official said on Monday.

"That will be a further escalation and direct threat to the European security," if Russia deploys nuclear weapons in Belarus, Peter Stano, the European Commission's lead spokesperson on foreign affairs, said at a news briefing.

At the same time, he stressed, that EU officials "haven't seen any confirmation from the Belarusian side about this being on the agenda or happening anytime."

But if it happens, "there will be consequences," he further said.

On Saturday, Putin announced that Russia will complete the construction of a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus.

EU officials are currently preparing the 11th sanctions package in response to Russia's war on Ukraine launched on Feb. 24, 2022.