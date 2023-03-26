NATO monitoring Russian deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus

Following the announced transfer of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus, NATO sees no need for action with regard to its own nuclear weapons, though it remains vigilant and is closely monitoring the situation, a spokeswoman said on Sunday.



"We have not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear posture that would lead us to adjust our own," she said. "We are committed to protect and defend all NATO allies.



But she added that, "Russia's nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and irresponsible."



Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Saturday evening that Russia and Belarus had agreed on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarussian soil and noted that the United States has also stationed nuclear weapons with allies in Europe.



That is inaccurate, the NATO spokeswoman said.



"Russia's reference to NATO's nuclear sharing is totally misleading. NATO allies act with full respect of their international commitments," she added, noting that Russia has consistently broken its arms control commitments, most recently suspending its participation in the New START Treaty.



"Russia must return to compliance and act in good faith."