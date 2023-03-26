More than 3,000 migrants arrive on Italian island over weekend

More than 3,000 migrants have arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa in the past two days, the Italian news agency Ansa reported on Sunday.



Further arrivals were expected on Sunday after 1,387 people reached the small island on Saturday and 1,778 on Friday.



Despite recent devastating boat accidents, large numbers of migrants continue to take the treacherous journey across the Mediterranean Sea towards Italy.



The immigrants, among them many children, reached Lampedusa in several boats. Some boats were helped by a sea rescue ship and others by patrol boats of the Italian authorities.



Eight people died on Saturday on their way across the Mediterranean to the European Union. Their bodies were recovered by the Italian coast guard and brought to Lampedusa, Ansa reported.



On Saturday, 34 people were missing off the coast of Tunisia after another boat accident. Four people had been rescued. Boats had also sunk in the past few days. The Tunisian coast guard recovered seven bodies, including four children and a baby.



Meanwhile, the mayor of Lampedusa, Filippo Minnino, called for a joint European mission in the Mediterranean. "Europe and Italy must realize that there is a state of emergency in the Mediterranean. Women, children and men continue to die," the politician said, according to Ansa.



Lampedusa is located between Sicily and North Africa; the island is barely 190 kilometres from the Tunisian coastal city of Sfax.



According to official figures, Italy has already registered more than 21,000 boat migrants since the beginning of January - in the two previous years there were about 6,000 at this time.



