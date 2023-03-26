Iran likely sent more deadly drones to Russia, British military says

After a two-week break, Russia has deployed at least 71 Iranian "kamikaze drones" against Ukrainian targets, indicating that Moscow has received new drones from Iran for use against neighbouring Ukraine, the British Defence Ministry said on Sunday.



In its daily military intelligence update on Twitter, British officials said the firings indicate that "Russia has likely started receiving regular resupplies of small numbers of Shahed OWA-UAVs" drones.



There are believed to be two launch sites for the unmanned aerial vehicles: from Russia's Bryansk region in north-eastern Ukraine and from the Krasnodar region in the east.



"This allows Russia flexibility to target a broad sector of Ukraine and decreases flying time to targets in the north of Ukraine," the tweet said. "It is also likely to be a further attempt to stretch Ukrainian air defences."



Meanwhile a US war monitor called the Kremlin's announcement of plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus irrelevant to the risk of escalation to nuclear war.



"Putin is attempting to exploit Western fears of nuclear escalation by deploying tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus," according to the US-based Institute for the Study of War.



Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that tactical nuclear weapons would be stationed in the former Soviet republic of Belarus and that Minsk and Moscow agreed on the decision.



He said Russia was not violating any international nuclear non-proliferation treaties by moving the weapons to Belarus, which shares a border with Ukraine and NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.



Belarus is closely allied with Russia. Long-time ruler Alexander Lukashenko, whose re-election as president in 2020 is not recognized by the West, is militarily, politically and economically dependent on Moscow.



The US war monitor said it continued "to assess that Putin is a risk-averse actor who repeatedly threatens to use nuclear weapons without any intention of following through in order to break Western resolve," in its latest assessment.



"Putin likely chose to push these narratives now in hopes of diminishing Ukrainian morale and Western aid to diminish the effectiveness of a rumored pending Ukrainian counteroffensive," the monitor said.



The monitor also cast doubt on Putin's claims that Russia will build or upgrade 1,600 new tanks this year.



Russia's only tank factory, Uralvagonzavod (UVZ), can produce only 20 tanks a month, but is losing many times that number every day in the war in Ukraine, the monitor said.



Putin is primarily trying to create an "aura of the Soviet era" and awaken pride in its then strong military industry, the ISW authors said.



But his statements have nothing to do with the reality that the economic power and military capacities of the United States and the Europeans are superior to those of Russia.



