Berliners vote whether capital should become climate neutral by 2030

Voters in Berlin head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want the city to become climate neutral by 2030 and not by 2045 as previously planned.



For this to be written into law, a majority of voters must vote yes, as well as meeting a hurdle of at least 25% of those eligible to vote. That is around 608,000 Yes votes.



Polling stations are set to open at 8 am (0600 GMT), with some 2.4 million people eligible to vote in the referendum on more stringent emission targets.



The Klimaneustart (climate reset) environmental group forced the plebiscite after collecting some 260,000 signatures over a four-month period last year. The activists want to put pressure on the state government to speed up climate change measures in the capital.



At a national level, Germany's government wants to achieve climate neutrality - all greenhouse gas emissions compensated for by absorption - by 2045.



To achieve this, emissions would have to be reduced by some 95% compared to 1990 levels.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey have expressed scepticism to the 2030 goal.



"I am firmly convinced that what the federal government has set out to do is exactly the right way, namely to ensure that we modernize our country technologically," Scholz said on Saturday.



Berlin Mayor Giffey put it in blunt terms on Friday: "We see it as important that the issue is taken forward, but it will not be possible for Berlin to be climate neutral by 2030. People have to be told this clearly; everything else is nonsense."



