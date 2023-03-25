ZELENSKY LOOKS TO WORLD BANK FOR UKRAINES RECONSTRUCTION

News World Zelensky looks to World Bank for Ukraine's reconstruction

DPA WORLD Published March 25,2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is counting on support from the World Bank to help rebuild from the devastation caused by Russia's invasion.



Zelensky said he met with representatives of the international financial institution and that promising new programmes were discussed.



"Of course we have focused on reconstruction - and everything that needs to be done in the many Ukrainian towns and villages that have suffered from the terrorist attacks of the occupiers," he said in his nightly video message.



"Houses, social infrastructure, the economic basis of life - all of this must be rebuilt," said Zelensky.



The World Bank estimates the war did $135 billion in direct damage to buildings and infrastructure in the war's first year.



In total, the cost of reconstruction and economic recovery in Ukraine was put $411 billion over the next decade.



The cost of debris clearance alone was put at more than $5 billion.

































