President Erdoğan, Russian counterpart hold phone call to discuss latest developments

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday to discuss Ankara-Moscow ties. Erdoğan thanked Putin for his "positive attitude" in extending the Black Sea grain deal, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

According to the statement made by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications, during the phone call between Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, steps to improve Türkiye-Russia relations and developments regarding the Russia-Ukraine war were discussed.



During the conversation, President Erdoğan thanked Russian President Putin for his positive attitude towards the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.



President Erdoğan stated that they highlighted the importance of ending the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine through negotiations as soon as possible.



Erdoğan also told Russia's Putin that they can take new steps on the basis of economic cooperation measures agreed upon during last August's talks in Sochi.





























