Biden warns of further attacks after US citizen killed in Syria

Published March 25,2023

US President Joe Biden has warned against further attacks targeting US troops in Syria after a drone strike in the war-torn country killed a US contractor and injured six others.



According to the Pentagon, the drone struck a maintenance facility on a coalition base near al-Hasakah in north-east Syria on Thursday, killing a US contractor and injuring another US contractor in addition to five US service members. The aircraft was believed to be of Iranian origin.



In response to the attack, the US military carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria on targets affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).



According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, 11 pro-Iranian militiamen were killed in the US attacks.



On a visit to Canada on Friday, Biden said Washington wasn't seeking "conflict with Iran" but also sent a clear warning to Tehran, adding: "Be prepared for us to act forcefully to protect our people."



Following the US strikes, Iranian-backed groups targeted coalition forces at the Green Village military base in north-eastern Syria with 10 missiles, according to the Pentagon. No one was injured in the attack, it said.



US forces were deployed to Syria in 2015 to assist the Syrian Kurds and their other allies in the fight against the terrorist militia Islamic State.



Most of the 900 troops present today are stationed in the east of the country.



Biden said the US would "continue to keep up our efforts to counter terrorist threats in the region."



Iran has been Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad's main backer since civil war broke out in the country in 2011.









