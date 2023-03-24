Scholz says Chinese president should talk to Zelensky

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who made a high-profile visit to Moscow this week, should now speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the German chancellor said on Friday.



Beijing has been trying to take on the role of peacemaker between Russia and Ukraine, even releasing a 12-point plan that was short on details. It was endorsed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Ukraine's Western allies reacted with deep scepticism to China's proposal, noting that it does not call for Russia to leave Ukraine.



"We find it a matter of course that one should not only speak to the Russian president but also to the Ukrainian one," Scholz said at an EU summit in Brussels.



He also reiterated he believes it is "clear" that the basis of a fair peace settlement in Ukraine is centred on Russia's troop withdrawal.



Scholz again warned China against sending weapons to Russia. That would be "a bad mistake," he said.



Top European and US officials have said there is so far no evidence to suggest such deliveries have taken place.



Xi left Moscow on Wednesday after a three-day visit. He spoke with Putin at the Kremlin about the war and the expansion of trade ties.



















