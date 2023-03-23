US defense officials defend $842B budget with focus on China

The Pentagon's hefty request for Congress to appropriate $842 billion for the next fiscal year is largely driven by the growing challenges being presented by China, the department's top officials said on Thursday.

"This is a strategy-driven budget and one driven by the seriousness of our strategic competition with the People's Republic of China (PRC)," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testified during a congressional hearing on the Defense Department's budgetary request.

"The PRC is our pacing challenge, and we're driving hard to meet it. Our budget builds on our previous investments to deter aggression by increasing our edge," he told lawmakers on the House Appropriations Committee.

The defense chief pointed to increased operations in the Indo-Pacific region, saying the US is increasing the "scale and scope" of exercises with partners, as well as the "largest ever" investments in research and development and procurement. Over $61 billion is being sought to bolster US "air dominance," including new fighter jets and the cutting-edge B-21 bomber.

Austin unveiled the previously secretive project in December. The long-range stealth warplane is being billed as a replacement for the aging B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirt by 2040.

Just under $50 billion is being requested to improve US naval capabilities while the Pentagon is asking for $11 billion to build on long-range missile capabilities, particularly hypersonics.

Testifying alongside Austin, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said China is seeking to become the sole "regional hegemon" within the next decade and is seeking to outpace the US military by 2049.

China's actions are moving it "down the path towards confrontation and potential conflict with its neighbors, and possibly the United States," said Milley.

"But again, I say, war with China is neither inevitable nor imminent. Additionally, Russia is an acute threat and remains very dangerous," he added.

Like Austin, the chairman emphasized the need to modernize US forces as quickly as possible to meet the challenges presented by rivals, saying: "It is incumbent upon us to make sure that we remain number one at all times that will help keep the peace."

"If we somehow fall behind, it'll become very dangerous," he added.

Adding to the comments, Austin said the US goal "is to deter China from making an ill-advised decision going forward."















