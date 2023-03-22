West doing all to make Moscow-Kyiv war a war for all Europeans: Russian lawmaker

Western countries, particularly the US and its allies, are doing everything to make the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war not only a war for all Ukrainians but a war for all Europeans, the head of the Russian State Duma claimed early Wednesday.

In a statement on Telegram, Vyacheslav Volodin commented on the UK's decision on Tuesday to provide Ukraine with armor piercing rounds which contain depleted uranium, which he said leads to a "tragedy" on an international level.

"This decision leads to a tragedy on a global scale, which will primarily affect the European states," Volodin said.

He further noted that this decision could later lead to the use of a "dirty bomb" by Ukraine, or even the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

"If this happens, there will be no going back," Volodin noted, saying "Washington and its satellites (London, Brussels, Warsaw, etc.)" are doing everything to make the ongoing war become a war for all Europeans.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the UK's intention to supply Ukraine with depleted uranium ammunition confirms "the intention of the collective West, led by the US and the UK, to simply destroy Ukraine to the end."

During an interview with Sputnik radio, Zakharova further said the decision aimed to bring the situation around Ukraine to "a new round of aggression, conflict and confrontation, to give a qualitative new dimension," claiming that its announcement amid Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow was done "intentionally."

"By and large, the use of depleted uranium ammunition is a manifestation of genocide against the population against which they are used, and the population that uses them," Zakharova also said, adding that their use has negative long-term consequences for everyone in the areas of their use.

Separately, Russia's Embassy in the UK described London's decision as "a step fraught with risks of further escalation of the conflict."

"UK weapons supplies to Kyiv, especially of such a sensitive nature, would lead to aggravation of the situation and further the prospects of a mutually acceptable negotiated solution. They also run counter to norms of international law," a statement by the embassy noted late Tuesday.

It said the use of depleted uranium ammunition could lead to a rise in oncological diseases and environmental damage to areas where they are used.

"Clearly the British have made the choice towards inflicting maximum damage and destruction to the population of the frontline regions. The assurances made by the UK leadership on its alleged readiness to assist in Ukraine's 'post-conflict rehabilitation' are particularly cynical in this regard," the statement added.

It also claimed that the provision of such ammunition provides "further evidence" that Ukraine, for the UK, represents nothing more than a "testing ground" in its stand-off with Russia.