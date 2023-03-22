UK says supply of depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine is not nuclear escalation

Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday there was no nuclear escalation in the Ukraine war, speaking after Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned London's plan to supply Ukraine with ammunition containing depleted uranium.

Britain had on Monday confirmed it was supplying Ukraine with that type of ammunition, which is used in weapons because it can penetrate tanks and armour more easily due to its density and other physical properties.

"There is no nuclear escalation. The only country in the world that is talking about nuclear issues is Russia. There is no threat to Russia, this is purely about helping Ukraine defend itself," Cleverly said.