Slovakia on Wednesday said it had received a US offer of $1 billion in helicopters, missiles and other arms at a discounted rate in compensation for promising to send MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine.

"The value of this material is slightly over $1 billion... Slovakia would pay around $340 million," Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Facebook, adding that the US offer was in exchange "for 13 old MiGs and a part of the KUB air defence system" promised to Ukraine.