Russian military court orders arrest of National Guard general for bribery -TASS

A Russian military court on Wednesday detained the deputy commander of the central military district of Russia's National Guard, Major General Vadim Dragomiretsky, on charges of bribe-taking, state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Senior lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein said on Monday that military investigators had opened a criminal case against Dragomiretsky after he was accused of receiving large sums in bribes.

Khinshtein did not share details of the evidence for the case against Dragomiretsky, or his role in the case if any, but said the move was the result of efforts by the Federal Security Service and the National Guard.

The National Guard could not immediately be reached for comment.

Khinshtein said Dragomiretsky was suspected of receiving kickbacks from a contractor who reconstructed a military unit in the Moscow region, with preliminary data showing a transfer of 19 million rubles ($250,000).



