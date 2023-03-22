Russian drone attack kills three in Kyiv region: authorities

Three people were killed and seven others wounded in a Russian drone attack overnight in the Kyiv region, authorities said.

"As a result of a night attack by drones in the Kyiv region, a civilian object was damaged. So far, three dead and seven wounded are known. The information is being clarified," read a statement by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration on Telegram.

It said units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS), police and relevant emergency services are working on the scene of the attack, while those injured are being provided with the necessary assistance.

"As of 05:50 a.m. (0350GMT), the fire was contained. Rescuers are working on the spot," the statement further noted.

A separate DSNS statement said the fourth and fifth floors of two five-story dormitories and a three-story educational building of a professional lyceum were partially destroyed in the drone attack.

"Debris clearance and search and rescue operations are ongoing," the statement also noted.

Now in its second year, the war between Russia and Ukraine has so far killed 8,317 civilians and wounded 13,892 others, according to the latest UN figures.