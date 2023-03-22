Red Cross ‘deeply concerned’ at plight of civilians in Ukraine’s Bakhmut region

The International Red Cross said Wednesday it is "deeply concerned" at the plight of communities around Ukraine's Bakhmut region and the "deep civilian suffering" caused by constant military "hostilities" as Russian forces seek to gain control there.

In a statement, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that it has delivered much-needed humanitarian assistance to Kostiantynivka and Chasiv Yar, two locations close to Bakhmut, where the fighting has been particularly "intense" for several weeks.

"It is a really difficult situation here; it's loud and scary. Yesterday a rocket flew over our heads. We are not living but surviving," the ICRC quoted Nikolai, a resident of Verolybivka, as saying.

The UN Human Rights office has said that from Feb. 24, 2022, to Feb. 5, 2023, it recorded 18,817 civilian casualties in Ukraine: 7,155, killed and 11,662 injured.

The Office of the High Commission for Human Rights said that the actual civilian figures since Russia launched its war on Ukraine last year are likely "considerably higher."

"The ICRC appeals to the belligerents to respect international humanitarian law, notably by allowing humanitarian aid in and ensuring that civilians under their control have access to assistance and that those not part of the fight are protected from targeted attacks wherever they are," the Red Cross said.

One ICRC convoy reached Selydove, a locality close to the front line.

As the convoy moved closer to Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, and Selydove, the extent of destruction in the area became evident, the ICRC said.

Homes, hospitals, schools, and infrastructure have sustained heavy damage. The humanitarian situation is dire for those who have not fled, and the constant hostilities prevent them from accessing the most basic services.

"We have a lot of elderly people. They really need assistance, especially because they have low pensions," the ICRC quoted Daniil, a 19-year-old man living in a nearby village, as saying.

"This help is very important. Hygiene products are very expensive now for pensioners, and stores in our areas don't get stocked. We don't have any opportunity to visit the nearby town because there is no bus to go there," he added.

Around 10% of the population of Kostiantynivka are internally displaced people from neighboring villages who are temporarily settled in the city, the ICRC said, adding that at the same time, only 1,500 civilians are left in Chasiv Yar and some 800 in Selydove.

"Those are mainly elderly, low-mobility, or people with disabilities, as well as civilians who refuse to leave their homes or have been displaced from frontline villages," it said.