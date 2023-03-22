News World Greek parliamentary elections to take place in May

DPA WORLD Published March 22,2023

Greece's parliamentary elections are to take place in May already, conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the Alpha television channel on Tuesday evening, while noting that no exact date had been set.



The elections must be held by July 7 at the latest.



Mitsotakis justified his decision to hold the polls well ahead of the July deadline with the fact that that two rounds of voting would likely be necessary following a change in electoral law enacted by the previous government.



The former left-wing government under prime minister Alexis Tsipras had decided on simple proportional representation for the 300 seats in parliament. Previously, the strongest party had received 50 seats "on top" to simplify the formation of a government.



If the elections were held in early July, the second round would take place in August - the hot season when most Greeks flee to the islands and villages outside the big cities.



The media had previously speculated that the elections could take place as early as April - before the March 1 train crash happened in which 57 people died.



The head-on collision brought into focus the desolate state of Greece's railways and the corresponding political responsibility for the accident.



While some are lamenting an apparent postponement of the election date, others say an election cannot be held so soon after the accident because it has to be investigated first.



The change in electoral law has been reversed by Mitsotakis' government, but remains valid at least for the first ballot of the coming election.



Polls put conservative Nea Dimokratia at around 35%, about 5 percentage points ahead of the strongest opposition party, left-wing Syriza. This is unlikely to be enough for an absolute majority in the first round.





