China's support for Russia goes against U.S. interests - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told lawmakers on Wednesday that China's political and material support for Russia goes against Washington's interests.

Speaking on the heels of a visit to Moscow by Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, Blinken said the United States had not yet seen evidence that China is providing lethal aid to Russia for its war in Ukraine.