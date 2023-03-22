Boris Johnson says 'hand on heart' he did not lie to UK lawmakers

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he did not lie to lawmakers, defending himself at a parliamentary hearing as part of a probe into whether he misled lawmakers over rule-breaking COVID-19 lockdown parties.

"I'm here to say to you, hand on heart, that I did not lie to the House (of Commons). When those statements were made. They were made in good faith and on the basis of what I honestly knew and believed at the time," he told parliament's Committee of Privileges at the hearing.



