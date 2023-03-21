News World Ukraine intelligence says it killed 'traitor' in Russian-held area

DPA WORLD Published March 21,2023

Ukraine's military intelligence claimed responsibility on Monday for the murder of what it said was a "traitor" in a Russian-occupied area of the country.



"The organizer of torture chambers in the Kherson region, Serhiy Moskalenko, was recently liquidated in the temporarily occupied territory," the intelligence service announced on Monday.



Moskalenko cooperated with the Russian occupiers and was the head of a prison for those awaiting trial in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, according to a statement from the service. He was killed on Friday.



"Every war criminal awaits his just punishment," the authorities said. Media reports said a car bomb in the southern Ukrainian town of Skadovsk on Sunday killed him.



Before the Russian invasion some 13 months ago, Moskalenko, born in 1978, had owned a local private security company.



Several Ukrainians working with Moscow have been killed in attacks in Russian-occupied territories. Among others, parliament member Olexiy Kovalev, from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servants of the People party, was shot dead in the Kherson region in August.



On Monday, an explosion in the city of Dzhankoi in Crimea destroyed Russian missiles being transported by rail, Ukraine's Defence Ministry claimed.



The missiles had been intended for use by Russia's Black Sea fleet, Ukraine alleged.



The ministry did not claim responsibility for the attack and there was no confirmation from the Russian side that missiles had been destroyed.



The Moscow-appointed head of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov said air defence had shot down Ukrainian drones in Dzhankoi.



Meanwhile, Russia has threatened once again to end the Black Sea grain deal, just days after it was extended for at least two months.



As a condition for the deal to continue long-term, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow on Monday mentioned the facilitation of Russian fertilizer exports as well as the resumption of technical and spare parts deliveries in the agricultural sector.



"Without progress in meeting these requirements [...] our participation in the Black Sea Initiative will be suspended," the Ministry said.



The Black Sea grain initiative was first agreed to under the UN and Turkish mediation last July after tough negotiations. It lifts a blockade on Ukrainian ports and provides a corridor in the Black Sea for exports.



Russia had blocked Ukrainian grain exports for months after launching the invasion of its neighbour on February 24, 2022.



According to UN figures, 25 million tons of grain have been exported to 45 countries since the beginning of the agreement, helping to stabilize markets and lower food prices.



Also on Monday, Norway delivered eight Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to help repel Russian advances, according to Norwegian armed forces.



The vehicles have arrived and are ready for deployment, the armed forces in Oslo said.



"For Ukraine, the donation of tanks will be crucial for its ability to conduct offensive operations and retake territories occupied by Russia," Lieutenant Colonel Lars Jansen said.



Norway had announced in February that it would give Ukraine eight of its 36 older 2A4-type Leopard tanks.



Oslo also said it would deliver four escort vehicles as well as ammunition and spare parts to Ukraine.






























